Broderick Brian C Acquires 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.81. 170,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,367. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.62.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

