Broderick Brian C Acquires 910 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Puzo Michael J increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 93,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.20.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.61. The stock had a trading volume of 77,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,093. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.