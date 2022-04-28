Broderick Brian C Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW remained flat at $$109.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,160. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.87.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

