Broderick Brian C Purchases 2,465 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Broderick Brian C grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.2% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $378,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,718,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after buying an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,560. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

