Broderick Brian C Purchases 6,215 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.1% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of FISV traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.52. 78,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,402. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $124.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.