Broderick Brian C Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Broderick Brian C lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

