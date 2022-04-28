Broderick Brian C Sells 2,117 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Broderick Brian C cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.6% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,002. The firm has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $238.32 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

