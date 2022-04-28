Broderick Brian C Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.77. 1,818,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,804,746. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

