Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $491.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will post sales of $491.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $472.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

AIMC traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 11,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

