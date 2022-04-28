Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.07. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

