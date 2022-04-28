Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other Ares Management news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 390.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 14,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,009. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

