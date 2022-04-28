Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) to report $309.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $256.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.39. 51,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,963. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.