Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will post $117.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.93 million to $120.50 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $481.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $514.59 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

RUTH traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,908. The stock has a market cap of $707.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

