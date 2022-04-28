Brokerages Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) will report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

AEE traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $95.45. 1,154,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,634. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

