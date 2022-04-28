Brokerages Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $829.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other ArcBest news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ArcBest by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.43. 749,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

