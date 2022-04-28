Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

