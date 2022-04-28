Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,562 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,659,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $63.68. 4,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

