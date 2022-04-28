Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will post $149.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.78 million and the highest is $150.47 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.23. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

