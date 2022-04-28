Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.03. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

PACW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 825,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,414,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,491,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after buying an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.