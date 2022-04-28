Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $557.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) to report $557.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.60 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $729.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.86. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $342,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

