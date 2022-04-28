Brokerages Expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

SCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,284. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $822,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 139,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

