Brokerages Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. Barclays lowered Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after purchasing an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

