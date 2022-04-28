Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) PT at $20.80

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 124,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

