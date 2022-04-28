Brokerages Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Price Target at $133.10

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.29. 4,191,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,698. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,044 shares of company stock worth $1,184,929 and have sold 1,111,452 shares worth $69,334,658. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

