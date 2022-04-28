Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Target Price at C$24.82

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEI. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.98. 266,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,248. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.33%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

