Brokerages Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target at $42.83

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,850. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 0.62. Jamf has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Jamf will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

