Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT at $95.79

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $64.39 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

