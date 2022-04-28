Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $91.33

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 754.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $92.74. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,256. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.