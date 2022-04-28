Brokerages Set PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price at $27.00

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetMed Express (PETS)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.