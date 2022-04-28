Brokerages Set PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Target Price at $27.00

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.52. 1,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

