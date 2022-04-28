Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) PT at $57.70

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRDSY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of PRDSY stock remained flat at $$12.08 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. Prada has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

