Brokerages Set Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Price Target at $24.83

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.13. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,427,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612,655 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,137,000 after acquiring an additional 298,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 280,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems (Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.