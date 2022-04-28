Brokerages Set Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Target Price at $19.00

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $95,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travelzoo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of 136.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

