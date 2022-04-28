Brokers Issue Forecasts for Docebo Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Docebo in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Get Docebo alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCBO. CIBC lowered their price objective on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 2.27. Docebo has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in Docebo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Docebo by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,884,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.