Brokers Offer Predictions for Elastic’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Elastic in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek expects that the company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. Elastic has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

