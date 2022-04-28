Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 260,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.