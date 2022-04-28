Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.