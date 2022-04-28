Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.
Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.71 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)
Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.
