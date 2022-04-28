BTIG Research Cuts Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target to $10.00

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBLN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get Babylon alerts:

Shares of BBLN opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Babylon has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $320,315,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,980,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,614,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. The company provides assistance to navigate the health system by connecting patients digitally to the clinicians. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.