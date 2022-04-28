Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

BFST opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

