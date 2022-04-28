Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

