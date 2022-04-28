Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.
Shares of NASDAQ BFST opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $463.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.
