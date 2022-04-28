C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.34. 2,142,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 821,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.