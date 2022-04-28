CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $10.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.37. 412,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,393. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 52 week low of $238.29 and a 52 week high of $313.52.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.