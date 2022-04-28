Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.74 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.890-$3.970 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.58.

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.01. 1,763,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,433. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,045,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

