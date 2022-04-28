Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

CAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,219 shares of company stock worth $84,552. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

