Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.39-6.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.71.

CPT traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,749. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 277.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

