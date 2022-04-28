Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Totally (LON:TLY)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Totally (LON:TLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Totally stock opened at GBX 46.70 ($0.60) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.61. The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83. Totally has a 1 year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 47 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

