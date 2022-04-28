Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 144,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,353,696 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $22.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Canada Goose by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Canada Goose by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $17,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

