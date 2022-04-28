Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.390-$5.630 EPS.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

