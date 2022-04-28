Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $147.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

