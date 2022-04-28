Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.05

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.11. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 83,247 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 5.67.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

