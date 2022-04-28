Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Up 7.9%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares were up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $40.14. Approximately 4,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after buying an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

